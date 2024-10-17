Genesee's Wise Automotive Collecting Items for NC Flood Victims

October 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Donations are still being collected for flood victims in North Carolina. Randy Wise Automotive Group, based in Genesee County, is collecting items through next Wednesday.



“They need stuff like work gloves, rope, chain saws, gasoline, propane, kerosene, generators, even tents because a lot of people are still sleeping outside,” says Ashley Stutler, a sales and leasing consultant at Wise.



“Fifty percent are still without power. There are places where people are still missing. There are places people can’t even get into to. The news has completely stopped reporting on exactly what’s going on there. We’re just trying to help out. Fill a semi and get some relief down there.”



Stutler says the plan to send a semi down next Thursday to a Baptist church they’ve been in contact with in North Carolina.



“The semi is located at our Hyundai store, auto mall in Flint. And we are also accepting donations at all eight locations of Randy Wise. The closest one would probably be our Fenton store on Owen Road.”



Monetary donations can be made via the link below.