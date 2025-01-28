Genesee's Latest GHOST Roundup Includes Two Illegals, Active Duty Soldier

January 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson on Tuesday announced the arrests of eight men in his first GHOST operation briefing of 2025. All of the arrests were men investigators say were seeking to have sex with underage girls.



The suspects included two illegal immigrants, a man on active duty with the army and also a man who police say left his wife and newborn child at home for five hours.



“We had one individual that was chatting with us for over five hours before he came here. His wife is a teacher and he had a baby at home, and here he is spending five hours of his time trying to exploit a child,” said Sheriff Swanson in a briefing about the arrests.



The Sheriff's Office detailed its allegations against the men:



1. Marvin Estrada Sarmiento: 36-years-old - Illegal immigrant from Honduras. He has Title 42 expulsions and was sent back to Mexico in 2021. He was working in Burton as a carpet layer. Admitted to coming to get oral sex from a 15-year-old for $60-dollars. He was afraid to be sent back to Honduras and is married. His wife lives in Flint.



2. Winfredo Osorto Maradiage: 46-year-old - Illegal immigrant from Honduras. He was living in a motel in Flint Township. He admitted to coming to meet a 15-year-old for oral sex for $50-dollars without a condom. He stated we could just send him back to Honduras.



3. Jordan Henry: 38-years-old from Lapeer. He admitted he was going there for sex, but didn’t believe the girl was 15 based on the picture. He said he was not going to pay for sex, he was just going to make a donation. He is a welder and married with two children.



4. Milan Mikho: 25-years-old from McComb. He agreed to have sex with a 15-year-old for $150-dollars and a girl with friend experience. He is a full-time student.



5. Kyle Horiski: 22-years-old. He is currently on active duty in the United States Army. He was on leave for holiday from Fort Bragg and said he left early in the morning to search for prostitutes while driving to Michigan. He agreed to have sex with a 15-year-old. Bullet proof vests and ammunition were found in his vehicle.



6. Kendall Dunbar: 31-years-old. He left the residence after walking up to the porch. He was on parole and it was violated. He admitted to everything and knew he was chatting with a 15-year-old. He said he could not go through with it because it was wrong.



7. Justin Keeler: 33-years-old. He was on an app for the second time in the day to meet a second girl for sex again. He agreed to pay $100 dollars for sex. He brought a Faygo pop and chocolate bar. He stated he walked in and changed his mind.



8. Brian McCarrick: 32-years-old from Bay City. He gave a 13-year-old girl a cell phone to communicate. He groomed her through texting and Snapchat and sent her nude photos. He would help her sneak out of her bedroom at night and go to an empty building in the neighborhood to have sex.



“Parents have to have these conversations with their children, you have to make them comfortable so they can tell you that this happened and say it made me nervous or made me uncomfortable,” said Swanson.



Since its creation in 2018, Genesee County’s GHOST has arrested 223 people and held operations in more than 50 counties in Michigan.



According to the Sheriff's Office, "The Global Human Oppression Strike Team is a critical piece of law enforcement working to protect our communities from the threat of sexual predators and fight against sex trafficking."



“This doesn’t impact just underage children, this impacts anyone that is vulnerable. There are a lot of folks that have a story to tell, but they just don’t know where to go, or they don’t think someone is going to believe them, or they think someone will think they had someone to do with it,” said Swanson.