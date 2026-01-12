Former Police Officer Facing Felony Misconduct In Office Charges

January 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former Genesee Township Police officer is facing felony misconduct charges for his actions following a traffic crash involving a relative.



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged 55-year-old Kenneth John Chase of Swartz Creek with one felony and one misdemeanor related to his actions following a traffic crash involving a relative of his.



Chase was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on two counts including the common law offense of Misconduct in Office, a felony, and unauthorized service of legal process, a misdemeanor.



According to investigative reports from the Michigan State Police, Chase was employed as a police officer in Genesee Township when a relative of Chase’s was involved in a crash in May of 2025 in Mt. Morris Township.



The Mt. Morris Township Police Department issued a traffic citation to Chase’s relative and determined this individual was at-fault in the crash.



Then-officer Chase disagreed with the results of the Mt. Morris Township investigation and decided to do his own unauthorized investigation. While on duty, Chase went to the residence of the other driver involved in the crash and identified himself as a police officer. He then requested the individual to turn over their key fob as part of a further police investigation into the crash. This individual refused to give up the key fob and later reported the situation to the Mt. Morris Township Police Department.



Subsequently, according to the Michigan State Police investigation, Chase then prepared a fraudulent subpoena, signed his name to it and had a private investigator deliver it to the towing company who had possession of the other driver’s vehicle. The tow company held the vehicle on belief that the subpoena was valid. Chase then hired a private crash scene expert to go to the tow yard and retrieve data from the other vehicle’s data recorder.



Leyton commented “Police officers are vested with a sacred duty to protect our communities and our citizens and are sworn to uphold the law, not undermine it. No one is above the law including police and if they violate the law, they will be held accountable under the law”.



A probable cause conference has been scheduled for January 22nd in 67th District Court.