Genesee Sheriff's GHOST Team Arrests Three Suspected Predators

July 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Genesee County Sheriff's GHOST team recently arrested three suspected sex offenders -- including a 60-year-old former police officer from Tuscola County.



Sheriff Chris Swanson appeared on social media, alongside "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen.



"He didn't bring a weapon, but what he did bring was the most disgusting chat we've seen in a long time of what he wanted to do," Swanson said of the former officer. "This wasn't just your normal chat and normal scenario. He came there because he was a sexual deviant and he wanted to do some horrible things to our decoy."



The other two suspects were from Genesee and Lapeer counties.



Swanson also gave an update on other recent arrest, including 38-year-old Stan Evans Junior, caught in the act by a family member as he was molesting a 4-year-old girl.



"The child's mother catches him in the act," said Hansen. "There's no gray area here. There's no oh he was cuddling her or anything like that. It was a horrific crime."



Another suspect was identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Byrnes.



"He came to a mall on the south end of Flint, for a 15-year-old," the sheriff said. "The fact that he came so quick. This is somebody we wanted to make sure did not re-offend and have more victims out there."