Genesee County Sheriff: "Do Something Nice"

September 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In light of recent division and violence, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is calling for unity.



Swanson recently put out the call for everyone around the country to “do something” and stand united. Along with US United, Swanson announced National Unity Day - a day that has been officially recognized by the National Day Registry.



Starting in 2025, National Unity Day will take place on the second Saturday of December.



On Friday, September 19th, Sheriff Swanson and US United called community members to take part in the important day of reflection, connection, and action.



Sheriff Swanson presented what he said are simple actions showing people how to participate in National Unity Day, and encouraged them to take a Unity Pledge, provided via bottom link.



In December 2020, six months after the sheriff walked with protestors in Flint Township, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office launched its annual Christmas Spectacular. It provided needed furniture, supplies, food, and toys to families around Genesee County who were in need. This year, during the first National Unity Day on December 13, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will hold its 6th Annual Christmas Spectacular. Community members are encouraged to take part in the day as well.



The Sheriff’s Call to Action is as follows:



-Take the Unity Pledge on us-united.org

-Wear purple, the color of unity

-Volunteer or sign up for a Christmas/Holiday Spectacular near you

-Make a donation

-DO SOMETHING NICE!