Genesee County Sheriff Makes Tactical Training Videos After Tragedy Available

December 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews





The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is making “Safety, Security, and Survival Tactical Training” videos available to the public.



The Office has finished compiling training videos following its Safety, Security, and Survival tactical briefing for faith-based communities in October. More than 500 people from various faiths turned out.



It followed the shooting attack and tragedy at the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township on September 28th.



Sheriff Chris Swanson made the announcement about the training videos on social media – saying “this training is valuable, I’m convinced it’s gonna save lives”.



Swanson said they learned what worked, what could be done better, and what they need to do more of. He further encouraged faith based and other organizations to be ready and prepared, should something happen.



Five training videos are available YouTube, with a corresponding PowerPoint in the description of each video. That link is provided bottom.



