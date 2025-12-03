Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson Announces "The Working Class" Podcast

December 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Vowing to tell the forgotten stories of working people, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a new podcast Tuesday titled "The Working Class Podcast".



The series - which will have new episodes on Tuesdays - aims to “amplify the voices of working people and explore the critical issues facing Michigan's labor force”.



Sheriff Chris Swanson said: "Through 'The Working Class Podcast,' we aim to shine a spotlight on the everyday heroes of our middle class, the hard-working people who form the backbone of our communities. Their stories deserve to be heard because they reflect the struggles, triumphs, and unwavering spirit of Michigan's families. It's time we amplify their voices and address the challenges they face, ensuring that our state not only listens but acts to support and empower the working people who keep Michigan moving forward."



In the inaugural episode, Swanson welcomes special guest Dan Glass, the President of Teamsters Local 332. Celebrated for his hands-on leadership and dedication to workers’ rights, Dan Glass has spent his career fighting for fair wages, safe working conditions, and essential benefits that empower working families to thrive.



A release states “Representing thousands of workers across various sectors, including public service, healthcare, skilled trades, and more, Dan is known for his commitment to solidarity among unions and his belief in nurturing strong communities through labor. He is also a key partner in the Labor Alliance, co-founded with Chris Swanson, which strives to unite labor unions across Michigan in a collective mission for workers' rights”.





During the episode, Swanson and Glass delve into pressing topics, including:



-The ongoing strike by nurses at Henry Ford in Grand Blanc, which has been in effect since September 1st.



-The personal sacrifices made by nurses on the picket line and the broader impacts of the strike on families and communities.



-The necessity for safe staffing and fair compensation for frontline health workers.



-How unions uplift wages for all workers, thereby contributing to a robust local economy.





A link to the podcast on YouTube is provided.