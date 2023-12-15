Sheriff Raising Awareness About Lifesaving Benefits Of Narcan

December 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews





The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is working to raise awareness about the lifesaving benefits of Narcan following two recent overdose deaths.



The bodies of a 36-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Roscommon, were discovered on Wednesday at a rest stop on northbound I-75 in Vienna Township. The two were found unresponsive by a maintenance worker. A dog was also in the car.



Sheriff Chris Swanson posted a video on the department’s Facebook page, showing the parking spot where the incident occurred. A link is provided.



Swanson said the vehicle was parked and running for around eight hours and had to be pulled out by a tow truck. He said there was no chance of resuscitation when deputies arrived and all evidence points to an overdose.



Swanson said it’s another example of the fentanyl and drug crisis not only in Genesee County but across the country.



As of Thursday, there were 209 overdose deaths this year alone in Genesee County. Swanson said those span all ages but not as many young people – as one-third of those deaths were individuals 55 years of age or older. Nearly 75% of the fatal overdoses were males.



As a means to help prevent more tragedies, Swanson stressed that Narcan nasal spray saves lives and is available for free inside the Genesee County Jail lobby. Narcan reverses an opioid overdose. Swanson encouraged people to pick some up and keep it in their home, vehicle, or purse to be prepared – saying “don’t wait until tomorrow because ready never comes”.



Swanson said Narcan is easily administered – noting there have been 734 people who were dead but saved because of Narcan.