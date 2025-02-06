Genesee County Sheriff Swanson Announces Run For Michigan Governor

February 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Chris Swanson, the high-profile sheriff of Michigan's Genesee County, has officially launched a Democratic bid to become the battleground state's next governor.



Swanson announced his campaign for governor of Michigan at an event held at his alma mater in Flint, Mott Community College on Thursday evening. He was joined by a packed house of over 400 supporters from across the state.



First elected sheriff of Michigan’s fifth-largest county in 2020, Swanson’s gubernatorial bid marks his full leap into politics after gaining national attention for marching with protesters in 2020 and speaking at the Democratic National Convention last August.



His candidacy comes as the Democratic Party seeks a new kind of candidate who can address top voter concerns such as immigration and public safety, issues Swanson plans to make central to his campaign.



Swanson told the AP “As a sheriff, I take care of people. I protect people, I serve and I bring folks together. We’ve done that in Genesee County. Now, it’s time to do it for the entire state of Michigan and all 10 million people. When there’s a challenge, we will solve it. When there’s a crisis, we will bring calm. When there’s an opportunity, we will seize it. I believe everyone has value. Michigan has value. It’s why I’ve always tried to find ways to help and bring people together. I believe that together, we are tough enough to win for Michigan.”



Michigan’s race to replace term-limited Governor Gretchen Whitmer is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested political battles of 2026.



Swanson will join Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the Democratic primary, with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II mulling a potential bid. On the Republican side, Aric Nesbitt, the top GOP state Senate leader, has announced his candidacy, with U.S. Rep. John James also considered to be a potential contender. Detroit’s once-Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan further shook up the race by entering as an independent.



A release on Swanson’s background stated:



“Sheriff Chris Swanson has built a career centered on service to his community, combining his background in public service, emergency medicine, and education. Growing up in Grand Blanc, Michigan, he was shaped by a working-class family that emphasized hard work and the importance of taking care of others. He attended Mott Community College and the University of Michigan, where he earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Public Administration. That set the stage for his long-term commitment to his community. For over three decades, Sheriff Swanson has dedicated himself to his local community in various roles, including as a police officer, paramedic, business owner, and professor. His strong ties to Genesee County have been further solidified through his election as Sheriff in 2020, a position he was re-elected to in 2024. Today, he oversees the 5th largest Sheriff’s Office in Michigan”.