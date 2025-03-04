Genesee County Sheriff’s Office: "Stay Off The Ice"

March 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking that people reconsider venturing out on any ice as the weather gets warmer.



As the end of winter approaches, the Office stressed that the risk of falling through the ice is elevated - especially with recent rainfall.



The constant thawing and refreezing make ice weaker. The Office noted several factors such as the color of ice are indicators of its potential danger, and “no ice is safe ice”. It says clear, thick ice is safer than ice that is milky or appears darker in color. Ice separation near the shore is also a warning sign of weak ice, as well as protruding debris like logs or brush.



The Office says if people do have to head out on the ice, take safety precautions such as packing ice picks, a life jacket and a cell phone or a two-way radio device. It’s also important to always tell someone when you are going out on the ice and try to avoid going alone.



The DNR has compiled a page on ice safety and that link is provided.