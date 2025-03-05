Resurgence Of Smishing Scam In Genesee County

March 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is warning about the resurgence of a popular text scam.



The text impersonates a toll service. It commonly claims to be from EZ Pass and includes a link to a dupe website that looks like the real thing. The Office says “Don’t click the link!” It will take someone to a page asking them to pay a phony bill and ask them to enter their credit or debit card information. Scammers will then get your financial and personal information – in what is called “smishing”.



The Office again stresses to not click the link in the text message and instead visit the legitimate toll service website to check any account balance, delete the smishing text, and use the “report junk” feature on a phone before doing so.



For those who did click the link or provide any information, the Office says make sure to secure all of your personal information and financial accounts.



Anyone who has received one the texts can report it to the Federal Trade Commission. That link is provided.