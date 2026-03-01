Genesee Sheriff: Man Found Dead in Fenton Twp House Fire Had a Gunshot Wound

March 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We're learning more about a house fire up in Fenton Township last Thursday, where a couple and their two dogs were found dead inside.



"We can say right now, through the medical examination, that the male subject has a gun show wound to the head," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson reported over the weekend.



"We're to going to confirm the angle until anthropology comes this week to determine the angle of that shot, which will take us to the next step. There's no evidence from the medical examiner that the female had a gun shot wound. However, both of them died inside the fire. And one had more severe inhalation wounds than the other."



Swanson's office had earlier identified the victims as 66-year-old Ray Drzewiecki, and 64-year-old Beverly Drzeweicki. He said the man's body was discovered near a gun safe with multiple weapons.



"What led up to this is multiple calls to this residence that we responded to, February 16 and February 18, police calls came in and referenced the people involved. We can determine there was probably some mental health crisis going on. But again, there is a lot of unknowns that we have," Swanson added.



The sheriff went on to say there's no evidence of an intruder or further threat to the public, adding his office has requested warrants for any security footage and the couple's cell phone records.



He said multiple departments used K9s to sift through debris Friday and Saturday.



"The 'accelerant dog' has not hit on any accelerants, gasoline, kerosene, but the report is forthcoming," said Swanson. "The 'origin dog' can determine with the fire marshal and Fenton Township Fire, that fire happened in the southwest corner of the house. That back corner is completely gone."