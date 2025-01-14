Genesee County Sheriff To Host 31st IGNITE Graduation Ceremony

January 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will recognize graduates of the jail’s IGNITE program with its 31st graduation ceremony.



Since its inception in 2020, IGNITE (Inmate Growth Naturally & Intentionally Through Education) has benefitted more than 3,100 inmates through 259,000 hours of education.



Today’s ceremony will include the first graduating class for hair braiding as well as recognize graduates of first aid and healthy eating.



In the first 30 graduations, 80 high school GEDs were earned by inmates in the Genesee County Jail.



IGNITE’s mission is to reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education. By providing inmates with valuable job training, they are equipped with skills they can use upon release to gain meaningful employment and reduce their likelihood of reoffending. IGNITE’s programs are said to give inmates much-needed hope and has been implemented in hundreds of prisons and jails nationwide.



A Harvard Law study outlining the benefits of IGNITE and its impact on changing the culture of incarceration can be accessed in the provided link.