Genesee County Sheriff's Office Announces New Service

October 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a new service.



The Office says the cost required to serve a Personal Protection Order (PPO) should never be a barrier to protect victims and their families from domestic violence or any other crime.



Effective immediately, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says it will serve PPOs free of charge for those who are unable to pay for that service.



The petitioner can come to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office to fill out a form, and one of its deputies will serve their PPO.



