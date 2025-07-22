Genesee Road Reconstruction Project Underway

July 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road reconstruction project is underway in Genesee Township.



The Genesee Road reconstruction project between Davison Road and Richfield Road got underway on Monday.



The Genesee County Road Commission advises that northbound traffic will be maintained. Southbound drivers should take Richfield Road to Center Road to Davison Road.



This marks stage one of the project, which also includes the reconstruction of Belsay Road from Richfield Road to Shamrock Lane. A separate notification will be sent out before that begins.



The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.



Motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.



The City of Burton and the Genesee County Road Commission are working together on the project.