Pothole Patching Canceled After GCRC Equipment Struck On I-75

May 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another message of safety and reminder for motorists to slow down after a piece of the Genesee County Road Commission’s equipment was struck Wednesday – which could have easily had a much more tragic outcome.



Pothole patching on I-75 has been canceled after one of the Road Commission’s attenuators was hit. It said “Without this piece of equipment, this could have been a very different outcome”.



The Road Commission said “This serves as a very important reminder to drivers to slow down and move over. Michigan's Move Over law also applies to road maintenance vehicles when its lights are flashing. The penalties for violating this law are severe, including hefty fines and potential jail time, especially when they result in injury or death. Road work is temporary, but a life lost is permanent. Please stay alert so everyone gets home safely.”



At this time, no new date has been scheduled for the pothole patching as crews were said to be beginning a different job next week.