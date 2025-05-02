Genesee County Lottery Club Wins $2 Million Prize After U.P. Trip

May 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Genesee County Lottery club took a trip to the Upper Peninsula and came home millionaires after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 100X instant game.



The Club’s representative said “My friend has a cabin in the U.P. which we go to often, so we always stop to buy lottery tickets on the way there and on the way home. We were on our way home and stopped at the Trout Lake Speedy Mart to get something to drink and grabbed a few Lottery tickets while we were there. I was driving, so the other club member scratched the tickets once we got on the road”.



The club member went on to say “When I scratched off the prize amount of $2 million, my heart started pounding and I felt like I was having a heart attack. I told my friend we just won $2 million and handed him the ticket. It was unbelievable! You never think you will be the one to win a prize like this, so it feels unreal.”



Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said “Winning a $2 million Lottery prize is incredible and winning it with your best friend makes it even better! Congratulations to the club on their huge win and on becoming debt free.”



The club bought their winning ticket at Trout Lake Speedy Mart, located at 21601 M 123 in Trout Lake. Trout Lake is about 30 miles northwest of Saint Ignace.



The club recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. They chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.



With their winnings, members plan to take a trip to Florida, pay bills, and live debt free.