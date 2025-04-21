150 New Jobs Coming To Genesee County

April 21, 2025

Two business investment projects will lead to the creation of 150 new jobs and nearly $7.8 million in capital investment in Genesee County.



Custom Air Handling Solutions announced the purchase of a new building to meet growing customer demand and Fluid Cooling Systems is expanding and updating their facility.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said “I’m excited to announce two Burton, Michigan companies are expanding their operations in our state, creating 150 good-paying jobs in Genesee County. I remain committed to making sure that anyone can make it in Michigan. That’s why I’ll work with anyone to help companies invest and grow right here in Michigan. Together, let’s keep leading the future of manufacturing by bringing jobs and supply chains home.”



“Michigan is open for business and on the move, and today’s announcement will bring more good-paying jobs to our state,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Thanks to our talented workforce, stunning natural resources, and investments in people, places, and projects, we are showing the world every day that Michigan is the best place for dreamers and doers to push boundaries, blaze new trails, and build the future.”



While Michigan, and specifically, Genesee County, are traditionally known for their manufacturing heritage, over time the state’s economy has diversified its industrial base. The state’s robust talent pool of skilled tradespeople and engineers have helped facilitate that diversification, and today’s announcements show further proof of the growth of the plumbing, heating and air-conditioning industry in Genesee County.



According to Lightcast, a global leader in labor market analytics, Genesee County has added over 900 jobs in this industry, equating to 73 percent growth over the past ten years. Employment in this industry is 79 percent more concentrated in Genesee County than the national average.



“Today's announcement of both Custom Air Handling and Fluid Cooling Systems expansions highlight Genesee County’s established and expanding building services sector proves point blank that the is a path forward to Making It in Michigan,” said Matt McCauley, Senior Vice President, Regional Prosperity at the MEDC. "We remain focused on executing the Make it in Michigan economic development strategy of attracting and developing people, cultivating and revitalizing places, and competing for and winning projects is working. We applaud these two Mid-Michigan companies and are excited to see their continued growth and prosperity."



Custom Air Handling Solutions specializes in the design and manufacturing of custom-engineered air handling units (AHUs) and hydronic packages. Its HVAC systems are used for heat recovery, dehumidification, and energy recovery across a wide range of industries.



“We are excited to be in Burton and we have already found great local talent, vendors and support,” said Jason Kinney, General Manager for Custom Air Handling Solutions. “We are looking forward to years of growth and connection to this community.”



The company purchased a 50,000-square-foot facility in Burton to expand operations and meet increased customer demand. The expansion is anticipated to generate $5,275,000 in capital investment and create at least 68 new jobs at the facility. Jobs created will have starting wages of $25 per hour plus benefits, over $4 above the regional median wage. This expansion project is being supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund in the form of a $410,000 Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP) performance-based grant.



“We are thrilled that Custom Air Handling Solutions, Inc. has chosen Flint & Genesee for their nearly $5.3 million expansion,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance. “This decision is a testament to the strength of our region’s workforce and the resources we offer to help businesses thrive. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the company as they grow, create new job opportunities, and contribute to the economic vitality of our region.”



The company was considering North Carolina for their expansion plans as they do have capacity near their headquarters there; however, Michigan’s Midwest central location makes it an ideal strategic choice for expanding the company’s reach within a high-demand region. By establishing a facility in Michigan, the company would benefit from reduced transportation costs and improved delivery times for Midwest clients. Additionally, Michigan’s robust manufacturing support and favorable incentives could strengthen its position in the region, creating an efficient hub for Midwest operations.



"I'm excited to see the promised expansion of Custom Air Handling Solutions to Burton! As a constant promoter of Genesee County, I’m always working to create a favorable job climate for our residents that brings new employment opportunities to our community,” said state Representative David Martin (R-Davison). “This upcoming investment in Burton promises to create quality local jobs and help strengthen the local economy."



“With over 100 new good-paying job opportunities and millions in investment anticipated, it is great to see the residents of Genesee County receive the recognition they deserve for being an incredible workforce,” said state Senator John Cherry (D-Flint). “Our area is once again cementing itself as a destination for businesses to thrive, and this latest announcement from Custom Air Handling Solutions and Fluid Cooling Systems further proves the innovation and productivity our community has to offer. Congratulations to both companies on planting and growing new roots here in Genesee County, and I look forward to working together in pursuit of greater prosperity for all Michiganders.”



Fluid Cooling Systems plans to expand and update their facility in Burton, including purchasing new machinery and equipment, new overheads cranes, and welding equipment to support the company’s growing production demands. In total, the company is expected to invest more than $2.5 million in expansion efforts and create 82 new jobs with starting wages of $22 per hour plus an exceptional benefits package. Support for the company’s expansion comes from the Michigan Strategic Fund through a $575,000 MBDP performance-based grant.



"We at Fluid Cooling Systems are deeply grateful to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for their partnership in our expansion,” said Bob Antaya, President of Fluid Cooling Systems. “Their support not only fuels our innovation but also strengthens our commitment to revitalizing the Flint community. Together, we take pride in fostering growth and development, ensuring a brighter future for all."



The company, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Burton, engineers and manufactures industrial, commercial, and HVAC products, including heat transfer, fluid handling and process cooling. The company serves a variety of industries including automotive, data centers, crypto miners, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and power.



“Watching a hometown business flourish is always exciting, and it’s even more exciting when their path creates dozens of new, good-paying jobs in our community,” said state Representative Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint). “I look forward to Fluid Cooling Systems’ continued expansion, and I hope their success offers a model for other local entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses in Michigan.”



The company was considering a southern state to expand operations due to the proximity to a portion of the company’s client base, including battery production plants, but with support from the MSF, the company chose Michigan due to the dedicated workforce and local working relationships they have secured over the years.



"We are pleased Fluid Cooling Systems has made the decision to continue to grow here in our community,” added Burton Mayor Duane Haskins. “This decision will create new opportunities, drive innovation, and contribute to the prosperity of our region."



Fluid Cooling Systems was recently recognized on Inc.'s 2025 list of 139 Companies Making an Outsized Impact in the Midwest.



Photo: Fluid Cooling Systems - Google Street View.