Genesee Sheriff: More Victims Possible Following G.H.O.S.T. Arrests

July 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two more G.H.O.S.T arrests announced – with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office asking any other potential victims or families of victims to come forward.



The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team or G.H.O.S.T works to protect communities from the threat of sexual predators and fight against sex trafficking.



26-year-old Zachary Jackson of Seneca, South Carolina (left) was extradited last week and greeted at the airport by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Video of that interaction at Detroit Metro Airport was released on social media.



Swanson said a five-count felony warrant was issued for Jackson, who traveled to Fenton Township to meet a 13-year-old victim. However, it was stated that the victim was actually 10-years-old at the time of initial contact via the video game Minecraft.



Swanson added a separate case that came to their attention did so 48-hours later, after family members came forward.



40-year-old Terrance Phipps of Grand Blanc Township is charged with two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old.



Swanson stated another victim who is now 20-years-old came forward and the during the course of their investigation, six other potential victims were discovered. He stated Phipps works as an automotive mechanic at a dealership in the county.



Swanson said it’s believed there could possibly be more victims involved in both cases and encourages anyone with information to come forward and contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3426.



For Johnson, Swanson advised to look for interaction or conversation on the Discord app, or video games like Minecraft or Roblox.



A link to the video is provided.