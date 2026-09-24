Fenton Man Facing CSC & Multiple Felony Charges

September 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fenton man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges and numerous other felonies following a GHOST investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.



The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team or GHOST works to protect communities from the threat of sexual predators.



Sheriff Chris Swanson announced on social media that 53-year-old Ronald Newton Jr. is facing 15 criminal charges – 14 felonies – tied to five independent investigations.



Those include four counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of 3rd degree CSC, four counts 4th degree CSC, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, home invasion, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, and animal cruelty.



Sheriff Swanson said Newton would place himself in “target rich environments like bars, restaurants, and social clubs and assault individuals - many of which were employees, domestic relationships”.



Of the five investigations - one of which is a Fenton City investigation - Swanson said they range from incidents as far back as August of 2018 and as most recent as July 2026.



Swanson noted Newton has a lengthy criminal history and is currently out on bond.



Swanson ended by saying it’s not uncommon that when they do these cases, it conjures up dark memories for some people, and they want people and any potential victims to feel comfortable coming forward. He assured “we will hold people accountable and we will give people their voice back”.



A link to the full video is provided.