Genesee Deputy Suspended, Demoted for Leaving Loaded Weapon in School Parking Lot

February 20, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Genesee County Sheriff's deputy has been suspended 30 days without pay and demoted after leaving a bag with a loaded firearm in the parking lot of Lapeer High School last week.



Sheriff Chris Swanson issued a statement Wednesday, saying "The careless and reckless behavior of this 16-year veteran is inexcusable. His actions endangered the students, staff, parents, and the community. As sheriff, I sincerely apologize to the entire student body, the school, and the Lapeer community."



According to Swanson, effective February 18, Deputy Jonathan Becher has been suspended for 30 days without pay. His police responsibilities and access to any county weapons have been revoked. He has also been demoted in rank.



An employee of Lapeer High School discovered the bag and turned it over to local police.



"I extend my gratitude to the Lapeer City Police Department for their professionalism throughout this situation," said Swanson.



"Once again, I offer my apologies to the entire community. This incident does not reflect the exemplary work law enforcement officers perform every day, including those assigned to our schools."