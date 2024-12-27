Genesee County Warns of Phone Scam Seeking Money to Avoid Jail

December 27, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another telephone scam using the Genesee County Sheriff's Office to convince victims they need to send money to resolve an outstanding warrant.



Sheriff Chris Swanson on social media Thursday, urged anyone who receives a similar call to report it immediately.



"If there's a question, you come right down to the sheriff's office. You go right to your local police department and you ask that officer or that supervisor, or that administrative command officer to validate it, and I can bet you nine times out of ten it's going to be fake," said Swanson.



"Contact your vulnerable friends and family, let them know these scams are happening. It's the holiday season. People are moving around. They're taking advantage of this time. It's a scam. Use caution."



Sheriff Swanson says you should never give out financial information over the phone, adding these are international crime syndicates who use public information about you, to convince you the sam is real.



"They want you to pay a bond. They want you to bring money. They're going to tell you to go to a different location, but on the way there, they're going to divert you to just reading the numbers on the back of some type of money card or some type of financial transfer," he said.



"These awful, horrible human beings are from all over the world that do this. It's almost impossible to track them down."