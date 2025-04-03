Genesee County Road Closures Due to Flooding

April 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A flood warning is in effect until 11am Friday for Genesee County, following Wednesday's heavy rains, which have forced some road closures in Argentine and Mundy townships.



The Genesee County Road Commission reports Jennings Rd between M-57 and Field Rd, and Elms Rd between Lake Rd and Willard Rd are currently closed due to flooding.



Also, Bishop Rd between Silver Lake Rd and Harrington Rd and Sharp Rd at Baldwin Rd are currently closed due to flooding.



Flood warnings for both Washtenaw and Oakland counties are set to expire at 4pm Thursday.



Photo courtesy of Genesee County Road Commission.