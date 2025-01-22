Genesee County Man Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize

January 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Genesee County man’s dream of winning a big second chance prize came true.



The 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place December 17th. He earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.



The player said “I’ve won a few smaller prizes in second chance drawings before, and always thought to myself: ‘It would be so cool to win one of the big $100,000 prizes. When I got an email telling me I’d won a $100,000 prize, all I could think was: ‘This has got to be a joke.’ I can’t believe it actually happened!”



The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.