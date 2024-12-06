Genesee County Woman Wins $1.5 Million Jackpot Prize

December 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Genesee County woman on a lucky streak won a Michigan Lottery jackpot prize.



The lucky player won a $1.54 million Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot and chose to remain anonymous. She bought her winning ticket November 11th at the Beacon & Bridge Market on West Thompson Road in Fenton.



The player said “Jackpot Slots is my favorite Fast Cash game, and I play it regularly. I looked the ticket over right after I bought it and saw I’d won, but I had to scan it on the Lottery app to be sure I was seeing things right. When the winning amount of $1.54 million came up on the screen, I immediately called my husband to tell him the good news! I have been pretty lucky playing Fast Cash and Club Keno lately, so winning this jackpot prize is the icing on the cake!”



Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli congratulated the lucky player on her win, saying “Fast Cash games are a favorite among players because they offer the chance to instantly win huge jackpot prizes, and they have helped the Lottery contribute more than $1 billion to the School Aid Fund in the 2024 fiscal year for the sixth consecutive year.”



The 53-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy a new car and invest.