Genesee County Woman Wins $500,000 Lottery Prize

January 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Genesee County woman won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cash Flurries instant game.



The lucky 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at VG’s Quick Stop, located at 18001 Silver Parkway in Fenton.



The player said “I play instant games once a week, and I usually just pick whatever ticket catches my eye. I bought a Cash Flurries ticket and won $5, so I went back into the store and used my winnings to purchase another one. When I scratched that ticket, I saw the big win right away, but I had the clerk scan it to be sure. When a message came back to file a claim, I knew I had really won! I told my kids and my husband first, but no one believed me until I called the Lottery and they verified the prize. I feel very blessed to have won!”



The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. With her winnings, she plans to invest, help her kids, pay off debt, and save for retirement.