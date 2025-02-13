Genesee Co. Sheriff's Office Opens Doors to Homeless During Cold Weather

February 13, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Genesee County Sheriff is encouraging those facing homelessness to reach out to his office, which will now open its lobby as a shelter from the weather.



In a press release on Wednesday, Sheriff Chris Swanson said the Sheriff’s Office was asked by the Catholic Charities of Genesee County to allow the jail’s lobby to be open as a shelter for the next five weeks.



“We are trying to solve problems, this is another example of that,” Swanson said.



The lobby will remain open overnight for those without shelter.



“Between the late hours to the early morning, we can house up to 15 people here so they can have a place to come and be safe,” he said. “We’ve established ourselves in this community to do more than jail and patrol, and this is one of those services, you got to take care of people.”



On Monday, two children were found frozen to death in the car they were sharing with their mother and three other siblings at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit. The family had been living in their car for several months, moving between casino parking lots. In a press conference held Tuesday, it was revealed that the mother had reached out for assistance in November but was unable to get help.



Anyone needing shelter or anyone who knows someone who needs shelter is encouraged to contact Catholic Charities at 810-232-9950.



(photo credit: GCSO via Facebook)