Genesee Co. Sheriff Warns of High Heat Risks for People, Pets

June 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An extreme heat warning is now in effect through Thursday, with ‘feels like’ temperatures reaching triple digits this week.



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is warning of the dangers to both people and pets.



“Vulnerable adults, kids and pets left in vehicles, within a few minutes, the temperatures inside can reach over 100 degrees. At 104 degrees, your body goes into heat stroke. At 107 degrees, fatality. Do not leave anybody inside a vehicle that does not have air conditioning. Even with the window cracked just a bit, there’s not enough air flow. Dangerous,” the sheriff said on social media.



Medical officials urge anyone who does not have to be outside over the next couple of days, to stay in the ACC. Otherwise, doctors suggest drinking plenty of water and take frequent breaks in a shady area.



“Any kind of extreme activity outside. It’s hot. It’s humid. Within just a few minutes, up to 30 minutes, you can be dehydrated. Heat exhaustion. And then the heat stroke,” Swanson added. “Make sure you’re doing your water. You’re replenishing. You’re taking your breaks and you’re in the shade.”



Swanson says that goes for outdoor pets and livestock too.



“When your pets are outside. When there’s animals are outside and they don’t have water, they are dehydrating by the second,” he said. “This is why when you have a pet, you have their dishes in the shade. You fill up their water as much as they need it. Certainly, once a day. Even if there’s water in there, replace it. Make sure those pets have shade.”



The sheriff also warned of walking dogs in your neighborhood, adding asphalt can warm up to 130-140 degrees, which can burn the pads of the paws.