Genesee Co. Sheriff Seeks Public's Help in Fenton Twp Murder

July 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County authorities still searching for a suspect who murdered a man in Fenton Township over the weekend.



Sheriff Chris Swanson says Orhan Hosic was gunned down at his apartment near Thompson and Jennings Saturday afternoon.



"I could tell you it's not random. It was very deliberate. So, the neighborhood doesn't have anything to worry about other than the tragedy that happened in our backyard," Swanson said on social media.



Residents reported an orange Chevy Camero in the area at the time of the murder.



"That orange Camero is something that stands out. People were seeing something drive down the expressway at a high-rate of speed. Those are all little pieces of the puzzle," said Swanson.



Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Genesee County Sheriff's dispatch at (810) 257-3422.