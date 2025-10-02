Genesee Co Sheriff, MI AG to Host Tactical Briefing for Faith-Based Community

October 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, along with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, will be holding a tactical briefing geared toward members of all faiths.



Friday's briefing is in response to Sunday's shooting rampage and fire at the LDS Church in Grand Blanc Township.



"In times of danger, every second counts. Knowing how to recognize a threat, react quickly, and take the right steps could save lives," according to a release from the Sheriff's Department.



"This 90-minute briefing will provide practical tools, clear strategies, and expert guidance from law enforcement to help community members protect themselves, their families, and one another. Additionally, Attorney General Nessel will speak about the work of her Hate Crime Unit, addressing the importance of awareness, prevention, and accountability regarding hate-driven incidents.



"This briefing will also emphasize the importance of unity during crisis. By bringing law enforcement, state leadership, and local residents together in a shared conversation, we hope to strengthen the county’s resilience, build trust, and ensure everyone knows how to act when the unexpected happens."



All attendees must register for this briefing and show proof of ID for entry. RSVP to the link below before noon Friday.