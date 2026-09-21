Genesee Co. Sheriff Investigating Case of Abandoned Farm Animals

September 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media over the weekend, asking for rescues with capacity for farm animals to come forward after goats and sheep were found on an abandoned property up in Mundy Township.



A tipster believed there were deceased animals on the property along the 7000 block of Jennings Road, just south of Hill Road, and that any remaining animals had been left with without fresh water or hay.



The sheriff said remains were found on the property, adding that they had likely been starved to death and "just thrown out here to die."



Swanson did not say if investigators knew who put the animals there, but said the property was not occupied.



"This is an abandoned house," he said. "It’s for sale, but nobody’s living here. They just sold the property and left."



"When you abuse, neglect, torture or starve an animal to death -- whether it’s a domestic animal, a companion animal, whether it’s a farm animal -- you’re going to be held accountable, and we’re going to do a full investigation."



The county’s director of animal control Jay Parker joined the sheriff on camera, explaining his department does not have the capacity to care for farm animals long-term.



The county was looking to house at least four animals. Anyone interested can reach out to Genesee County Animal Care at (810) 732-1660.



Sheriff Swanson's full video is linked below.