Genesee Co. Sheriff Honors 26th Class of I.G.N.I.T.E. Progam

March 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The latest class of Genesee County's I.G.N.I.T.E. graduates were honored at the county jail Tuesday morning.



The nationally recognized program connects inmates with educators, substance abuse counselors and the skilled trades to improve their chances of succeeding once they're released.



Past graduates and local UAW officials were among those at Tuesday's jailhouse ceremony.



"Sheriff (Chris) Swanson's enthusiasm is infectious," said one woman. "He makes you excited about being able to change lives."



"We can't do it without something put in place to be able to give us an opportunity," a former inmate said. "I.G.N.I.T.E. is about giving you an opportunity to be able to validate the value in you."



I.G.N.I.T.E. stands for inmate growth naturally and intentionally through education. This was the 26th class to complete the Genesee County program.



