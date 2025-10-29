Genesee Co. Sheriff Encourages Donations to Local Food Banks Ahead of Pause in SNAP Benefits

October 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



With next month's food stamp payouts, or SNAP benefits, paused due to the federal government shutdown, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging those who can, to donate items to local food banks and possibly volunteer their time.



"GCARD (Genesee County Community Action Resources Department) and Eastern Michigan Food Bank have bolstered up their supply for about a good two weeks more than they would normally use," Swanson said on social media this week.



"But the demand is great. For instance, Center of Hope out of Fenton, they normally sign up 10-12 people and families per day. They signed up 52 people (the other day.) The Eastern Michigan Food Bank has seen an 18 percent increase in the need for food supplements."



Sheriff Swanson, a Democratic candidate for governor, is pushing people to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website linked below, which offers locations of nearby food banks, food distributions schedules, and opportunities to help.



"It's a live calendar, so you can see what days if you need something, you can go and find your need and get that need filled," he said. "We have faith-based leaders that have access to that calendar to make sure we have food provided based on where you live."



Details are linked below.