Genesee Co. Sheriff: Body of 6-Year-Old Girl Recovered From Flint River

May 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County authorities recovered the body of a 6-year-old girl who had been missing in the Flint River for nearly a week.



She was recovered Saturday morning just south of the Ballenger Highway bridge behind McLaren Health System.



“Thanks for all the efforts,” Sheriff Chris Swanson said in a message to the community. “It’s a tragedy nonetheless, but it brought this community together and this sheriff thanks everyone.”



Flint Police posted on Facebook, "We are thankful that Tahj Evans was found today after 6 days of searching the Flint River. We hope this will help in some small way for the family to find peace as they are able to lay her to rest now."



The girl was reported to have fallen in the river. The incident occurred a day after a 7-year-old boy drowned in the river in an unrelated event.