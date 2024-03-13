Genesee Co. Sheriff Announces Plans to Build Jailhouse Music Studio

March 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announces a music studio will be built inside the jail as part of his department's nationally recognized I.G.N.I.T.E. program, which connects inmates with the skilled trades and allows them to earn a GED before they're released.



The move comes just months after country music star Jelly Roll played a brief concert inside the Genesee County Jail.



"Imagine being in a series where it's music theory. Then it's music development and history. And then it's learn to play and then write. Next thing you know, you're recording a song. And you get to own that. And it happened in jail. Look what happened to Johnny Cash," Swanson said this week.



Sheriff Swanson did not specify how the studio will be paid for, but insisted he was not asking Jelly Roll for any money.



"We are going to build out a small room on the fifth floor. This is where he signed the door post. When you sign the door post in the jail or the cell, you know what that means? You're coming back," Swanson said jokingly.



"So I honored Jelly Roll. I made sure that he knows I'm not asking for his money. We want to duplicate this in every county that wants I.G.N.I.T.E."