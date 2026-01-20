Genesee Co. Sheriff: Animal Abuse, Neglect Won't Be Tolerated

January 20, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging pet owners to bring their dog or cat inside, if possible, and at least provide shelter, food and water.



He says those who don't will be held accountable, citing recent charges in connection to a dog named Daisy, found earlier this month freezing and starving outside in a backyard. She weighed 17 pounds at the time, when she should weigh 45 pounds.



"Daisy is not the only dog that is suffering. As we go into these days of sub-zero temperatures, anybody that abuses or tortures an animal will be held accountable," Sheriff Swanson said.



"There are great rescues out there. There are fosters. There are people who go out at night to deliver straw and shelter, and take water bowls that are frozen, and add water. But we have to vigilant."



Daisy's owner, 32-year-old Rasheeda Britt was charged with a 4-year felony. Swanson urges the public if you see something, say something.



Sheriff Swanson's entire video message is linked below.