Genesee Co. Man Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Child Sexual Exploitation

August 22, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Genesee County man was sentenced to decades in prison for the sexual exploitation of children.



42-year-old Nicholas Dunn, of Burton, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children. U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Wednesday.



“This defendant’s actions were heinous, and the sentence underscores our office’s commitment to bringing to justice those who sexually exploit and victimize children,” Ison said. “This conviction would not have been possible without the work of our dedicated law enforcement partners at HSI and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.”



Dunn pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was also sentenced to five years of federal supervised release following his release from prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Michigan.



“In December of 2022, an HSI special agent working online in an overcover capacity observed one of Dunn’s co-defendants, Preston Creed-Boehm, post an image of child pornography,” the press release said. “Creed-Boehm also sent child pornography directly to the undercover agent and described how he sexually abused two minor victims.”



A search of Creed-Boehm’s cell phone following his arrest revealed that Dunn created one of the images saved on the phone.



Authorities executed a search warrant of Dunn’s residence, where another co-defendant, Joshua Hippensteel, also lived.



“Further investigation revealed Dunn’s extended sexual abuse of five minor children, including grooming, sexual acts, and the production of additional child pornography,” the press release said. “Witnesses also disclosed to law enforcement that Dunn had possessed and viewed substantial quantities of child pornography that he obtained over the internet.”



“Protecting children in our communities across Michigan is a team effort from investigation to prosecution,” HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar said. “HSI Detroit is proud to partner with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring accountability and justice to sexual predators while providing care and support to the victims. It is my hope that this 40-year sentence brings some measure of solace to the victims in this case so they can continue to heal from these terrible crimes.”



Hippensteel and Creed-Boehm were also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. Creed-Boehm is facing additional charges of distribution and possession of child pornography. The charges against Hippensteel and Creed-Boehm are still pending, according to the press release.



“This conviction demonstrates our unyielding determination to combat child abuse and sexual violence.” Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lieutenant Robert Nickleson said. “The safety and well-being of our children is our highest priorities. We hope this case serves a reminder that we must remain vigilant and proactive in protecting our communities. We urge anyone who suspects child abuse or has experienced it themselves to reach out to local authorities or organizations dedicated to child protection. You are not alone, and help is available.”



Tips can be given to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or calling a local office. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children accepts tips through report.cybertip.org or by calling 1800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). The tipline is operated in partnership with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Local law enforcement can also be contacted.