Genesee Co Lotto Winner Plans to Buy New Car, Launch a Nonprofit

April 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Lottery officials say a Genesee County man had a morning he will never forget when a stop for coffee and a lottery ticket led him to a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $46,000,000 Payout instant game.



“I buy lottery tickets every Friday,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I never expect to win the top prize, but I always hope to win a few dollars or at least break even.



“It was early in the morning, so I stopped at the gas station to buy a coffee and a lottery ticket. I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and had to scan it at least five times to make sure I was reading it right after I saw I had won $1 million! This prize is life-changing and is going to give me opportunities I wouldn’t have otherwise had.”



“What started as a normal day for this lucky player quickly turned to a life-changing one when a stop for coffee led him to winning a $1 million prize,” said Lottery Commissioner, Suzanna Shkreli. “It is heartwarming to hear that this prize will not only have a positive impact on the player, but his good fortune will also help others with his plans to start a nonprofit.”



The 45-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Admiral Petroleum, located at 7561 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. He recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $694,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new car, start a nonprofit, and further his education.



Players have won more than $4 million playing $46,000,000 Payout, which launched earlier this month. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $47 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes and 1,058 $1,000 prizes.



In 2024, Lottery players won nearly $1.8 billion playing instant games.