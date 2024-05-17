Genesee Co. Father, Others Charged After 2-Year-Old Shoots, Kills Himself

May 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic



Another Flint father and two others are charged under Michigan's new safe storage gun law after a 2-year-old boy shot and killed himself early Wednesday morning.



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the gun did not belong to the 26-year-old father, but he was home smoking weed with the gun's owner and another man, and all three left the gun attended.



"Under Michigan's safe storage law, the owner of the premises is responsible if there's a minor child there. And the owner of the firearm is also responsible."



"There is no excuse," Leyton added. "You have to lock up a firearm and safely store it if there's minor present."



Back in February, another Flint man was the first charged under the new safe storage gun law when his 3-year-old daughter shot and killed herself.