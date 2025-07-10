Genesee Co. Deputy to Carry 'Flame of Hope' in 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

July 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy will represent the state of Michigan when she carries the Flame of Hope at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.



Deputy Jill Worden will be one of many who will carry the Flame of Hope between New Jersey and Minneapolis, where the games will be held next year.



Worden does a lot of work for the Special Olympics, including organizing the Sheriff’s Department’s annual polar plunge into lake Fenton, which raises money for the organization. She also spends time reading to students in Genesee County schools.



The trek will begin at the beginning of June, before it ends in Minneapolis around June 23.



The games run from June 20 through the 26. Organizers said they anticipate over 3,000 athletes and 1,500 coaches to represent all 50 states. They will compete in 16 team and individual sports, including traditional and Unified, where people with and without intellectual disabilities compete together.



(photo credit: GCSO via Facebook)