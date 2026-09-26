Box Tree Moth Confirmed In Genesee County

September 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The invasive box tree moth has now been confirmed up in Genesee County.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has confirmed the detection of box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis) in Genesee County.



The invasive pest is not a threat to Michigan’s natural resources, but it can lead to significant defoliation and death of ornamental boxwood.



The new population of box tree moth was discovered through USDA trapping conducted near the perimeter of Michigan’s existing box tree moth quarantine area.



In 2023, MDARD implemented a box tree moth interior quarantine, which now encompasses 13 counties in Southeastern Michigan: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne.



Given the new detection, MDARD will update the quarantine to include Genesee as the 14th impacted county.



Movement of regulated articles (Buxus plant material, whether live or dead, and box tree moths) from a location inside the regulated area to a location outside the regulated area is prohibited unless the firm is under a written compliance agreement. For more information on obtaining a compliance agreement, email MDARD-NurseryCE@Michigan.gov.



Movement of regulated articles within the regulated area is also prohibited, with the following exceptions:



• Movement of regulated articles from inside the regulated area to another location inside the regulated area is allowed only if the firm follows the stipulations laid out in the Box Tree Moth Movement Letter and Stipulation Sheet issued to licensed nurseries within the quarantined area. MDARD may revoke the approval to move boxwood within the quarantined area if it is found that stipulations are not being followed.



• Movement of Buxus yard waste from inside the regulated area to another location inside the regulated area is allowed, but only if:



o The destination site has no Buxus within 100 yards.



o The waste is enclosed in a sealable covering material (e.g., plastic, canvas, etc.), trailer body or vehicle while being transported (March through October only).



If you suspect you have found an infestation and are outside of the current quarantine area, please take photographs and report it at Michigan.gov/ReportBTM. That link is provided bottom.



Notify MDARD before spraying or disposing of the suspected infestation. Once an infestation is confirmed, you will receive instructions on how to handle the infested plant material.



For more information about box tree moth, visit MDARD’s box tree moth website. That link is top.



Main Photo: Box tree moths are generally white with a brown border and a white “comma” on each forewing. Photo courtesy of Szabolcs Sáfián, University of West Hungary, Bugwood.org.



Middle: Box tree moth caterpillars are green and yellow with white, yellow and black stripes and black spots. Photo courtesy of Ferenc Lakatos, Soporon University, Bugwood.org.



Bottom: Boxwood comparison: A healthy boxwood (left) compared to a boxwood heavily damaged by box tree moth caterpillars. Photos courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.