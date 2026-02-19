Shelter Overcrowding Prompts Emergency Pop-Up Dog Adoption Event

February 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An emergency dog adoption event is set this weekend following a disturbing animal cruelty case out of Flint Township.



On Tuesday morning, the Flint Township Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the community.



The following was posted on Facebook:



Behind that front door was not a “bad smell.” It was not “a few animals in poor condition.”



It was overwhelming filth. It was toxic air. It was death.



Ammonia levels inside the home tested at a hazardous concentration. The air burned the eyes and lungs. Officers had to work in shifts because remaining inside for extended periods was unsafe.



Now consider the animals who had no choice.



61 dogs and 3 cats were found alive in that environment, surrounded by piles of feces, rotting furniture, and air quality that no living creature should be forced to endure.

And then there were the others.



26 dogs and 1 cat were found dead. The deceased animals were found inside trash bags near the front door as if they were garbage waiting to be taken out. Lives reduced to trash bags.



This was not a temporary lapse in judgment. Conditions like this do not happen overnight. This was prolonged suffering. We documented everything and removed every living animal through conditions that were physically revolting and emotionally draining, because those animals had no one else in that moment.



64 animals are now safe. Animal cruelty thrives in silence. If you suspect neglect or abuse, report it. Early action saves lives. Today was hard. But today, suffering stopped. And in Flint Township, that matters.



The investigation is ongoing, and we want to extend our sincere appreciation to Genesee County Animal Control. These animals would not have been rescued, transported, and cared for without their immediate response, expertise, and unwavering commitment. Any donations of food or other pet supplies can be made directly to Animal Control.”



Meanwhile, the Genesee County Animal Shelter is hosting an emergency pop-up adoption event this weekend.



It said 61 dogs were taken in – so space is gone and kennels are full – but those dogs will need placement and time. The dogs that were already in the shelter are the ones that need to be adopted to make space.



The pop-up is this Saturday from 10am to 2pm. There will be $10 dog adoptions, and people from any county or state can adopt. There’s a $10 license fee for Genesee County residents.



More information, photos, and needed donation items are on the Genesee County Animal Control Facebook page. That link is provided bottom.