New Generators To Supply Power For 911 Systems

May 5, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Generator equipment is being replaced at two 911 Central Dispatch tower locations in Livingston County.



The current generator equipment in place has been deemed past its useful life cycle. The General Government and Health & Human Services Committee met this week and approved a resolution authorizing the purchase and installation of two generator systems at a cost not to exceed $30,000.



The request was budgeted and came from the Facility Services Department. In the event of utility line power failure, the generator equipment will supply critical electrical power to 911 communication systems.



The newly installed generators are to be located at the Hillcrest and Deerfield 911 tower sites.



Deputy Director Kevin Eggleston told the Committee generators typically last anywhere from 10 to 20 years but given the urgency of the two and the reliability factor, they need to be replaced. One is 10-years-old and another is 14-years-old. Eggleston noted there have been significant repairs made to the Hillcrest generator.



The purchase and installation of the generator equipment is to be provided by Ancona Controls of Wixom, the low bidder.