General Motors Reports 2Q Profit of $1.31 Billion

July 21, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



General Motors Company on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.31 billion.



On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.57 per share.



The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.



The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $48.03 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.56 billion.



General Motors expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $14 per share.