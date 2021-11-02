November General Election Results

November 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters re-elected incumbents in City Council races and approved a bond proposal for a local school district in today’s election.



In the Brighton City Council race, voters re-elected incumbents Jon Emaus, Kristoffer Tobbe and Renee Pettengill – who was the top vote getter. Newcomer Bill Albert, a current DDA member, was also elected.



In the Howell City Council race, Councilman Bob Ellis was elected mayor over former Howell Mayor Bob Parker. As for the three Council seats; incumbent Jan Lobur was re-elected along with newcomers Jacob Schlittler and Luke Wilson.



A bond proposal for Fowlerville Community Schools passed with 52.08% of the vote.



Complete information is available on the Livingston County clerk's webpage. That link is provided.