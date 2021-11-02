November General Election Results
November 2, 2021
By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Voters re-elected incumbents in City Council races and approved a bond proposal for a local school district in today’s election.
In the Brighton City Council race, voters re-elected incumbents Jon Emaus, Kristoffer Tobbe and Renee Pettengill – who was the top vote getter. Newcomer Bill Albert, a current DDA member, was also elected.
In the Howell City Council race, Councilman Bob Ellis was elected mayor over former Howell Mayor Bob Parker. As for the three Council seats; incumbent Jan Lobur was re-elected along with newcomers Jacob Schlittler and Luke Wilson.
A bond proposal for Fowlerville Community Schools passed with 52.08% of the vote.
Complete information is available on the Livingston County clerk's webpage. That link is provided.