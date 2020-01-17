Brighton City Mgr. Gets Salary Increase

January 17, 2020

Following a closed-door session Thursday night, the Brighton City Council acted to give the city manager a 6% salary hike. Council voted to give City Manager Nate Geinzer a base salary of $106,614, retroactive to Oct. 1st.



In addition, because he does not participate in the city’s pension program, Geinzer will receive an additional $15,800 each year, and finally, he will get a $6,000 allowance for the use of a car. That brings Geinzer’s total package to about $128,400 per year. Mayor Shawn Pipoly tells WHMI that Geinzer has been doing a great job for the city, and deserves to be compensated accordingly.



A committee looked at what city and township managers in comparable communities across Southeastern Michigan were receiving in compensation before making the recommendation for the increase. Geinzer has been Brighton’s city manager for three years. He was hired in January of 2016, and began his duties the next month. He replaced Dana Foster, the city's long-time city manager, who left to accept a position with the Corrigan Oil Co. (TT)