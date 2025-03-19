GCSO Investigation Uncovers Child and Animal Abuse, Including Dead Puppy Found in Pizza Box

March 19, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Three people are in custody for reported animal and child abuse, the Genesee County Sheriff announced Wednesday.



During a press conference, Sheriff Chris Swanson identified 38-year-old Charles Ashbaker, 29-year-old Kelly Walker and 47-year-old Dougal Nelson Jr., all of Flint, as suspects in the case.



An AT&T employee was working outside the house, located on Maple Avenue, when they noticed a manhole cover had been moved. Upon looking inside, the employee discovered wifi wires had allegedly been cut and stolen, totaling $30,000.



Deputies were called out to investigate, at which point they made a grimmer discovery.



“They saw a dead dog right out front in a cage next to a live one,” Swanson said.



Two puppies were also discovered, one alive and one dead. In a photo of the dogs, the dead puppy was lying on what appeared to be a pizza box, which was confirmed by Swanson. All four dogs were emaciated. He said the dogs had reportedly not been fed or given water in weeks.



The refrigerator inside the house allegedly didn’t have power, and a photo of the inside showed multiple pizza boxes, along with other containers of food. Swanson said the food was rotten. He added that conditions in the house were so bad that “no one should’ve been living there.”



Along with the three adults, a 9-year-old boy was also found to be living in the house.



Child Protective Services took custody of the boy and the two live dogs are with animal control.



Ashbaker is facing charges of animal abuse neglect and torture, felony firearm, drug possession and other felonies, Swanson said. He is in jail on a $50,000 cash bond. Walker faces charges of animal abuse, neglect and torture and child abuse. She is also being held on a cash bond. Nelson Jr. reportedly resisted deputies when they were investigating at the house.



“We work hand in hand with Prosecutor Leyton to make sure that these individuals are charged as much as we possibly can and let the system take it from there,” Swanson said.



Swanson encouraged people to contact authorities if they find themselves unable to care for either a child or a pet.



There was no word on when the three would be in court next.



The press conference is linked below. It does include graphic images of the dogs.



(photo credit: Genesee County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)