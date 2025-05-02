GCSO Encouraging People to Brush Up on Boater Safety Before Hitting the Water

May 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is giving the public a chance to brush up on boater safety this weekend.



“The weather’s warming up and boats are hitting the water,” a Facebook post about the event said. “It’s time for you and your family to brush up on the rules of the water to keep everyone safe.”



People can register for the free boater safety course being held in the media room of Lake Fenton High School on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Attendees are asked to bring a pen or pencil. Food and drinks are also allowed.



The class will cover general boating and water safety, navigational rules, causes and prevention of crashes, operation, fueling techniques, environmental concerns and Michigan marine laws.



Motorized boat operators born after June 30, 1996, are required to pass an approved boater safety course and carry a boater safety certificate. Boater education is also required for all PWC operators born after December 31, 1978.



A written test will be taken after the class, and a score of at least 80% is needed to pass.



Attendees will receive a Boater Safety Certificate once the course is complete.



Lake Fenton High School is located at 4070 Lahring Road in Linden.



The link to register is below.