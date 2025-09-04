GCSO Bringing Second Chance Resource Expo Back for Second Year

September 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event geared towards helping those who were previously incarcerated to reenter the community.



Their second annual Second Chance Resource Expo is being held on Sept. 18 at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 1002 S. Saginaw St. in Flint. The free event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.



GCSO Executive Captain Jillian Macey said the event was organized as a way to meet some of the needs of those coming back to the community.



“People re-commit crimes and get back into the justice system because they don’t have any other alternatives. They’re struggling on their own, trying to figure out ‘where can I get a job? Who’s going to accept me with a criminal record? Who’s going to rent me an apartment?”



Finding legitimate work is one of the biggest hurdles for those who have a criminal record, especially if the person doesn’t know where to turn.



The Second Chance Resource Expo includes:



- Employment opportunities from Genesee County Human Resources and Labor Relations, Mott Community College Workforce and Economic Development and GST MI Works



- Iron Workers Local 25 will have apprenticeship opportunities.



- Motherly Intercession will have resources and connections for families and children of incarcerated individuals.



- Newpaths and the Genesee County Quick Response Team will have substance abuse and recovery assistance.



- Wayne State Mobile Health Unit will be conducting health screenings.



- Serenity House



- Secretary of State Mobile Unit



- Friend of Court



- Greater Flint Health Coalition



- Meridian of Michigan



- Michigan Rehabilitation Services



Macey said everyone is encouraged to attend if there is anything that someone could benefit from.



(photo credit: GCSO)