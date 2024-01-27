Long-Time Brighton High School Principal Announces Retirement

January 27, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



In a surprise development, the long-time principal at Brighton High School has announced his retirement. Gavin Johnson made the announcement Friday, which marked the end of the first semester. It also marked 30 years in public education for the 56-year-old administrator.



Johnson, who has been lead principal at 2,000-student Brighton High School for the last 14 years, announced his retirement in a mass e-mail sent to administration, the board of education, high school staff, the senior class and parents. Johnson said that, regretfully, his retirement had to be timed in such a manner partly because of the nuances of the Michigan employee retirement system.



In the e-mail, Johnson made it clear that the apparent suddenness of his announcement had nothing to do with his relationship with staff, administration or the local educational community. He said he had contemplated the decision for a long time, “to make sure the plans are in place for a simple and easy transition.”



Johnson told WHMI Friday evening that he has had an excellent relationship with fellow administrators and the school board, and there was no falling out with either party.



In a prepared statement issued Saturday, Board of Education President Roger Myers said that Johnson, quote, “was a remarkable leader who had a profound impact on literally thousands of young adults at BHS over the years. He also cared deeply for the staff at BHS and was admired and respected immensely by all who knew him.” Myers added he believes strongly that the school “has a strong administrative team in place to continue his legacy of great leadership…but Gavin will certainly be missed."



In a letter sent to BHS parents and staff, Superintendent Matthew Outlaw said that Johnson, in his words, “has poured so much into this and the students during this time and he has truly left his mark on BHS. As he prepares for the next chapter in his life, please join me in wishing him well.”



Johnson, who is married and has two daughters, said he loves the Brighton Area Schools and working with kids, remarking that, “This is the job of a lifetime. It’s a great community with great students, a great staff and great support from administration.”



In his e-mail, Johnson said that, quote, “The job has simply taken its toll on me mentally and physically to the point (where) it is affecting my personal health and my ability to be a great father, husband and person…I would never be the kind of professional who just comes to work to collect a check.”



Johnson said at some point in the future he may get back into public education, but at this point, in his words, “It’s time to take a break and focus on my family.”



An avid bicyclist, Johnson was instrumental in forming the Brighton Cycling Club, which has won 10 consecutive state mountain bike championships. He says he intends to continue being active in the club, and perhaps even more so, now that he will have more time.



Much loved by his students, Johnson is BHS lead principal as well as senior class principal. The other principals are Tracie Richards, junior class principal; Nate Grabowski, sophomore class principal and Matt Evans, freshman class principal.



Originally from Sterling Heights, Johnson received his bachelor’s degree from Oakland University and his master’s degree from the University of Michigan. Johnson also had the opportunity to work for the Detroit Lions organization from 1986-’93, working on the equipment staff, while earning his degrees. He called it a “fantastic experience.”



Johnson taught for six years in the South Redford District before becoming principal of Romeo High School and then principal at Owosso High School. He has held the principal’s position at one high school or another for the last 24 years. Johnson credits former Brighton Superintendent Greg Gray with bringing him from Owosso to be principal at Brighton High School.



While the Board of Education meets Monday evening, Johnson’s retirement is not on the agenda. However, it could be amended at the beginning of the meeting, if approved by a majority of the board.